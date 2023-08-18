More than 300, 000 Sudanese refugees seek sanctuary in Chad

Over 300,000 refugees have fled Sudan's conflict seeking safety and refuge in Chad, joining the 580,000 already there.

“Chad has been generously welcoming in Sudanese refugees, but Chad itself is a low-income, crisis-affected country,” says IRC president and CEO, David Miliband.

According to the UNHCR, 90 percent of those arriving from Sudan are women and children. One-fifth of young children who have arrived in Chad are experiencing acute malnourishment, which is potentially life-threatening.

“The fact that women and children make up such a large proportion of the new arrivals in Chad is particularly worrying because they are often the most vulnerable groups in conflict situations,” explains Aleksandra Roulet-Cimpric, the IRC’s country director in Chad. “Women and children are at greater risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse, and they may also face difficulties accessing basic necessities such as food, water and healthcare.”

Despite the urgent need to support Sudanese refugees arriving in Chad, international donors have fallen short of funding the humanitarian response in the country.

“Out of the requested $226 million USD to respond to this crisis, only a mere 11 percent of the required funding has been raised,” explains Mwiti Mungania, the IRC’s emergency country director in Chad. “Urgent action is needed to bridge this funding gap and ensure that the necessary resources reach those in desperate need.”