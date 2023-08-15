US expresses worry over Niger junta plan to charge President Bazoum

**The US expressed disapproval on Monday over Niger's military rulers' threats to try detained President Mohamed Bazoum, warning the move would exacerbate tensions.

**

"We are incredibly dismayed by reports that President Bazoum's unjust detention has gone even a step further," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"... now that the CNSP is threatening prosecution. This action is completely unwarranted and unjustified and candidly, it will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of this crisis. It is a further affront in our opinion to democracy and justice and to the respect of the rule of law and a threat like this underscores the urgency of respecting the constitutional order in Niger."

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has slapped sanctions on Niger and approved the deployment of a "standby" military force to reverse the July 26 coup, in which the military deposed elected leader Bazoum.

President Bola Tinubu of regional powerhouse Nigeria spoke on the phone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. Blinken made history by traveling to Niger in March in the highest-level visit by a US official.

Blinken commended Tinubu's efforts leading ECOWAS and backed "maintaining pressure" on Niger's military leaders.