Mali's president engages Putin on phone about Niger coup

Mali's military leader, Assimi Goita, revealed on Tuesday that he recently held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the current situation in Niger.

Niger has experienced a coup by a junta, raising concerns in the international community.

In a message shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Goita stated that Putin emphasized the significance of a peaceful resolution to ensure stability in the Sahel region.

J'ai eu un entretien téléphonique avec le Président Poutine. Nous avons évoqué la situation du Niger. Il a souligné l'importance d'un règlement pacifique de la situation pour un sahel plus stable. pic.twitter.com/po6U2meRw1 — Colonel Assimi GOITA (@GoitaAssimi) August 15, 2023

Western nations are apprehensive that Niger might follow the path of Mali, where a previous coup led to the involvement of Russian Wagner group mercenaries in counter-insurgency efforts.

Putin has urged the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. On the other hand, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, expressed support for the coup. Interestingly, there has been a notable surge in pro-Russian sentiment in Niger since the coup, evident in rallies where junta supporters waved Russian flags.