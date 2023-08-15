Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's president engages Putin on phone about Niger coup

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Transition of the...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency
By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Mali

Mali's military leader, Assimi Goita, revealed on Tuesday that he recently held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the current situation in Niger.

Niger has experienced a coup by a junta, raising concerns in the international community.

In a message shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Goita stated that Putin emphasized the significance of a peaceful resolution to ensure stability in the Sahel region.

Western nations are apprehensive that Niger might follow the path of Mali, where a previous coup led to the involvement of Russian Wagner group mercenaries in counter-insurgency efforts.

Putin has urged the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. On the other hand, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, expressed support for the coup. Interestingly, there has been a notable surge in pro-Russian sentiment in Niger since the coup, evident in rallies where junta supporters waved Russian flags.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..