Niger: Army delegation thanks Guinean government for 'support' after coup

A delegation from Niger's junta was received in Conakry by Guinean military authorities, who asked for "reinforced support to face the challenges ahead", at a time when the military regime in Niamey is under threat of West African intervention, Guinean public television reported.

The Guinean head of state, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, whose regime also emerged from a coup d'état in September 2021, held talks in Conakry on Saturday with the delegation led by General Moussa Salaou Barmou, Guinean television reported on Saturday evening.

General Barmou said he had come "to thank the Guinean authorities for their support for the CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, which took power in Niger) during these difficult times Niger is going through".

"We were very concerned (with) the people of Niger following certain security abuses, abuses (also due to) problems revolving around endemic corruption. It was therefore important that, for the sake of our nation, we should take our responsibilities to safeguard our part", he added, referring to the July 26 overthrow of elected Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement at the end of July, Conakry had "expressed its disagreement with the sanctions recommended (against Niamey) by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), including military intervention".

Conakry also "urged Ecowas to reconsider its position". Mali and Burkina Faso, also military-led, also expressed their solidarity with Niamey.

Saturday's visit by the Niger delegation comes two days after an Ecowas summit in Abuja, where leaders said they favored a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, while ordering the deployment of a "standby force" as a last resort to restore Mohamed Bazoum to office.

A meeting initially scheduled for Saturday in Ghana of Ecowas chiefs of staff, to inform their leaders of "the best options" for following up their decision to deploy their "standby force", has been postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, a mediation group of Nigerian religious leaders met with members of the military regime in Niamey on Saturday.

Guinea's junta leader, Colonel Doumbouya, who made himself president after overthrowing Alpha Condé, has pledged to hand over power to elected civilians within two years from January 2023.