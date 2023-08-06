South Africa head home after defeat to Netherlands in World Cup

Australia
South Africa's World Cup journey has come to an abrupt end after a two-nil defeat to Netherlands on Sunday.
Jill Roord gave the Netherlands a lead in the opening stages of the last 16 encounter with Lineth Beerensteyn securing the second goal in the second half due a blunder by South African keeper Kaylin Swart.
The Netherlands are now two wins from reaching back-to-back finals in the tournament.
South Africa had already exceeded expectations by advancing to the knockout stage and each of the South African players will head home with $50,000.
The Netherlands will now take on Spain on August 11 while Banyana Banyana will be looking at their next chance of World Cup glory in 2027.
