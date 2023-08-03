Niger: the United Kingdom "reduces" the staff in its embassy

The United Kingdom is "temporarily reducing the number of its employees in its embassy in Niamey" due to the "security situation" in Niger, the British Foreign Office said on its travel advice site on Thursday.

"A military takeover has taken place in Niger, which has led to protests and unrest," reads the Niger travel advice sheet, updated Thursday morning.

"Due to the security situation, the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its employees", adds the ministry, referring to "protests which can be violent" and "a situation which can change quickly without warning".

New demonstrations are planned for Thursday in the Nigerien capital after the military coup against Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

This reduction in British embassy staff comes after the United States ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy on Wednesday and France asked Niamey on Thursday to ensure that the security of its diplomatic mission is "fully guaranteed . ".

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly also said on Wednesday that a first group of British nationals had "safely left" Niger.