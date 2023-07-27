Kenya: Opposition holds vigil for victims of police violence

Kenyan opposition leaders on Tuesday held a vigil for victims of police violence that left 30 people dead in the wake of protests against the rising cost of living and the levying of new taxes.

Police have been accused of shooting at protesters using live bullets in areas where the opposition enjoys wide political support.

The ministry said one officer died and more than 300 others were injured in the protests.

Footage of the vigil showed mourners lighting candles, wailing, and a mother crying over the death of her son.

"Why are they being congratulated? They are killing their own people. The brutality is too much. Where are we heading to as a nation?" said Zamzam Mohammed Chimba, member of parliament in Kenya.

In the last three weeks, demonstrations have spread across Kenya with people calling out President William Ruto’s administration over the rising cost of living and newly imposed taxes that have caused a fuel price hike as tax on petroleum products doubled from 8% to 16%.

Human rights groups condemned the police for using excessive force to disperse protesters.