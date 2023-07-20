Bodyguard questioned in DR Congo politician's death: prosecutor

A mass is held at Notre-Dame du Congo Cathedral in Kinshasa to honor opposition politician Cherubin Okende, found dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Several people, including a bodyguard and a driver, are being questioned in the former transport minister's death.

-The investigation-

The bodyguard of an opposition politician found dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo is among several people being questioned by investigators, the Kinshasa prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The body of Cherubin Okende, 61, a former transport minister, was found bullet-riddled in his car on July 13 on a road in Kinshasa after disappearing while heading to an appointment at the constitutional court.

Attorney general Firmin Mvonde told a press briefing that his bodyguard, who was detained the same day, has since "made many statements... that are not consistent".

Okende's driver, along with "other people", are also being questioned.

An autopsy has yet to be performed, Mvonde said, adding that Congolese and foreign experts are working together to ensure "consolidated results".

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Okende was a member of the party of Moise Katumbi, a leading opposition politician who is set to contest the presidential election in the central African nation in December.

He resigned as minister as Katumbi announced his presidential bid and withdrew his Ensemble pour la Republique party from the ruling coalition.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who came to office in January 2019, is also due to stand for re-election.

Several of the leading opposition figures, including Katumbi, have insisted the nation's electoral authority is planning a fraudulent poll.

Congolese soldiers arrested one of Katumbi's advisers, Salomon Kalonda, in late May, accusing him of illegal possession of a firearm and of plotting to overthrow the government.

***AFP***