Jamaica's women's football team arrives in Australia

Jamaica's women's football team arrived in Australia this Wednesday.

The Reggae Girlz touched down in Melbourne and received a Welcome to the Country ceremony.

"I think it's starting to set in for everyone now we've touched ground. Everyone is just happy to be here safely with all our bags and get on the pitch now" (...) "We definitely have the objective to win. I think there's more pressure on us because we know it's our second go around. We're really united and believe that we can get results this time around", said Jamaica defender, Allyson Swaby.

On Sunday, the Reggae Girlz will face Morocco in what is their final tune-up game.

It's Jamaica's second Women's World Cup after making their debut in France 2019 where they lost all three group stage games.