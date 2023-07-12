Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Jamaica's women's football team arrives in Australia

Jamaica welcomed to Melbourne   -  
Copyright © africanews
DESIREE MARTIN/AFP or Licensors

By Africanews

Jamaica

Jamaica's women's football team arrived in Australia this Wednesday.

The Reggae Girlz touched down in Melbourne and received a Welcome to the Country ceremony.

"I think it's starting to set in for everyone now we've touched ground. Everyone is just happy to be here safely with all our bags and get on the pitch now" (...) "We definitely have the objective to win. I think there's more pressure on us because we know it's our second go around. We're really united and believe that we can get results this time around", said Jamaica defender, Allyson Swaby.

On Sunday, the Reggae Girlz will face Morocco in what is their final tune-up game.

It's Jamaica's second Women's World Cup after making their debut in France 2019 where they lost all three group stage games.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..