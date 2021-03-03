Reggae legend Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73

Bunny Wailer -
Copyright © africanewscleared
Jamaica
Reggae music legend Bunny Wailer has died.
Born Neville Livingston, the singer 73 died in his native country of Jamaica.
Wailer formed The Wailers in 1963 with the late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They would later catapult to fame with the album, "Catch a Fire."
According to Bunny Wailer's Manager Maxine Stowe, the three-time Grammy winner died Tuesday March 2, at the Andrews Memorial Hospital from complications from a stroke he had last July.
He was the third and last remaining Wailer.
Bob Marley died in 1981 of a brain tumor at 36 years old and Tosh was fatally shot in Jamaica in 1987 at 42 years old.
02:35
Niger-Malian Ag'Na Festival brings the best talent to the desert
Go to video
African music streamers to soon access Spotify as it launches in 39 nations
02:21
Chaka Khan re-releases 'best of' album for Black History Month
02:20
Kelly Rowland releases 'EP' influenced by Afrobeat rhythms
02:37
Ticket prices for concerts sparks debate in Ivory Coast
11:00
Sahel Music EPs via WhatsApp