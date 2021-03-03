Reggae legend Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73

Reggae music legend Bunny Wailer has died.

Born Neville Livingston, the singer 73 died in his native country of Jamaica.

Wailer formed The Wailers in 1963 with the late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They would later catapult to fame with the album, "Catch a Fire."

According to Bunny Wailer's Manager Maxine Stowe, the three-time Grammy winner died Tuesday March 2, at the Andrews Memorial Hospital from complications from a stroke he had last July.

He was the third and last remaining Wailer.

Bob Marley died in 1981 of a brain tumor at 36 years old and Tosh was fatally shot in Jamaica in 1987 at 42 years old.