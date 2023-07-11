Iranian president embarks on a rare trip to Africa

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi -
Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, embarks this Tuesday on a rare tour of Africa in an effort to reduce the Islamic republic's isolation by forging new alliances.
The three-day trip to Africa is the first by an Iranian president in 11 years.
President Ebrahim Raisi is to visit Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Saturday, Raisi welcomed Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a bid to boost relations with Algiers.
In March, Iran and regional rival Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties under a China-mediated deal.
Last month, President Raisi visited Latin America before heading to Indonesia.
