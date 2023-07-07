The Banyana Banyana head to the FIFA Women's World Cup after resolution of pay dispute

A second group of the South African female footballers of the national team was set to leave South Africa on Thursday (6 July 2023) to join up with the rest of the team and continue with preparations for the final friendly match against Costa Rica on 15 July 2023 before the official start of the tournament on July 20.

This comes after the resolution of a pay dispute. The dispute caused the entire squad to sit out a game on Sunday (Jul. 02) and was an embarrassment to the South African soccer association.

After the Banyana Banyana won the AFCON last year, South African president Ramaphosa said the country should outlaw pay discrimination and embark on a programme to bridge the gender pay gap.

To end the problem ahead of the World Cup, the Motsepe Foundation gave $320,000 to be shared between the 23 players going to the Women's World Cup, officials announced at a press conference in Johannesburg.

It is the foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe.

After more than three weeks in the local preparation and selection camp, a first group of South African senior women’s team officially departed for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday evening (5 July 2023).

4 teams will represent Africa in the upcoming FIFA Women World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria in Group B against co-host Australia; The Republic of Ireland and Canada.

Zambia in Group C will play Spain; Costa Rica and Japan.

South Africa inGroup G will go head-to-head with Sweden; Italy and Argentina.

Morocco inGroup H will play Germany; Colombia and The Korea Republic.