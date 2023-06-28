Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

SOS Méditerranée saves migrants along libyan coast

Makeshift boat full of minor migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking off the coast of Libya   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

and Nadia Colombe Gbané

Libya

Another successful rescue operation for SOS Méditérranée.

The Ocean Viking, an ambulance vessel chartered by the NGO, rescued 86 people in distress off the coast of Libya on Tuesday as they tried to reach Europe on a makeshift boat, according to a press release.

Sources say 80% of the rescues are believed to be minors who attempted this perilous crossing unaccompanied by their families.

They are now being cared for by teams from SOS Méditérranée and the International Federation of the Red Cross aboard the Ocean Viking.

The Italian authorities have designated the port of Bari as a safe port for the disembarkation of the survivors, representing an additional three days of sailing.

According to the United Nations agency for refugees (UNHCR) over 80 thousand people, have reached Europe from Northern Africa and the Middle East by sea and over a thousand are estimated to have died or gone missing trying to cross in 2023.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..