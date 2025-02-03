Coast Guard rescues 130 migrants in Mediterranean sea

On Sunday, an Italian Coast Guard rescued 130 migrants and refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea aboard an overcrowded fishing boat in poor conditions.

The rescue operation took place 90 miles southeast of Isola di Capo Rizzuto, in the province of Crotone. Two Coast Guard patrol boats were deployed to reach the vessel, navigating through a challenging environment with strong winds and waves up to four meters, according to the Coast Guard.

Once on scene, the crew transferred all passengers to safety. The 130 people, including 74 men, 27 women, and 29 minors, were then brought to the port of Crotone, where they disembarked at 8 p.m. local time.

Since the beginning of the year, 3,673 people have crossed the Mediterranean from North Africa to Italy.