Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Coast Guard rescues 130 migrants in Mediterranean sea

Italian Finance Police, center, and Coast Guard boats, right, surround the Spanish humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms after migrants jumped in the water in a desperate bid to   -  
Copyright © africanews
Salvatore Cavalli/Salvatore Cavalli
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Migrants

On Sunday, an Italian Coast Guard rescued 130 migrants and refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea aboard an overcrowded fishing boat in poor conditions.

The rescue operation took place 90 miles southeast of Isola di Capo Rizzuto, in the province of Crotone. Two Coast Guard patrol boats were deployed to reach the vessel, navigating through a challenging environment with strong winds and waves up to four meters, according to the Coast Guard.

Once on scene, the crew transferred all passengers to safety. The 130 people, including 74 men, 27 women, and 29 minors, were then brought to the port of Crotone, where they disembarked at 8 p.m. local time.

Since the beginning of the year, 3,673 people have crossed the Mediterranean from North Africa to Italy.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..