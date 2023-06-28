Egypt: Muslims in Cairo celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims in Egypt started began their Eid al-Adha celebrations in Cairo with mosque prayers and other festivities.

The holiday, known as the feast of sacrifice, commemorates what Muslims believe was Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of his faith.

Tight rows of men and women performed the ritual prayers, an important part of the Muslim holiday.

After praying, many families enjoyed the festivities, buying balloons for their children.

Muslims traditionally slaughter livestock and distribute the meat among the poor, friends and relatives, during the celebration.