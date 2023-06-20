Senegal finalise preparations ahead of friendly against Brazil

Senegal finalised their preparations for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil in Portugal's capital.

The AFCON champions will be the third African team to play the 5-time world cup winner in a friendly since March.

Speaking Monday (June 19), the Teranga Lions' coach had no shortage of praise for his contender.

''They're a team that have an identity in the way they play. A team that play very well on the ball, with above average technical quality. And Brazil have also evolved a lot in the physical aspect, with a way of playing with a lot of vitality, capable of doing everything well. In attack, Brazil also have great players.''

Absent Neymar, Mané in Lisbon

The fixture will kick off at 7PM UTC at the José Alvalade 21 stadium in Lisbon.

The Brazil squad will have to do without Neymar who is injured and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo who was absent from training on Monday (June 19) with a knee problem. Rodrygo is expected to miss the match against the 2021 African champions.

Captain Mané was seen training with his teammates on the eve of the match. He was on the pitch during Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

Speaking on racism in football, Coach Cissé reacted to abuse recently inflicted on Brazilian winger Vinícius Jr.

"All of us are saddened to see still in the 21st century, in 2023, this kind of attitude, of behavior inside the stadiums. I have another way of living my blackness. I know who I am, where I come from, I know my ancestors, I know my history. I may have today 40,000 spectators and 30 of them, I can call imbeciles, excuse the term, they may be shouting monkey, this doesn't affect me because I know where I came from and who I am."

Senegal were held to a 1-1 draw by Benin over the weekend.

Brazil and Senegal tied in their last friendly in October 2019.