Cape Verde gears up for the future with new tech park

Six years after the start of works, the new technological park near Cape Verde's capital, Praia, opened this month.

Situated in the vicinity of the Nelson Mandela airport, the new technological park lies at the heart of the government's digital strategy.

“This building is part of a great vision of the Government of Cape Verde, in the path of diversification of our economy, which is sustained in tourism. It will be an investment that will have a great return for Cape Verde, because we aim from here, from Cape Verde, to be preparing our youth to work in this promising sector, both today and in the future”, said Chairman of the board of directors, Carlos Monteiro.

The area where the technological park is located has been declared a "Free Zone". Companies located here can benefit from tax breaks and other incentives.

So far, the government has invested 50 million euros in this project and more is planned for the years to come.