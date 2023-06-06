Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

FIFA U20 World Cup: Late goal pushes Nigeria out

FIFA U20 World Cup: Late goal pushes Nigeria out
Nigeria's Daniel Bameyi, left, and teammates react after losing 0-1 against South Korea, on June 4, 2023, in n Santiago del Estero, Argentina.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Nicolas Aguilera/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Argentina

A goal in extra-time ended Nigeria's U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

South Korea, runner-up in the last U-20 World Cup in 2019 to Ukraine, secured its spot with a 1-0 victory against the Flying Eagles on June 4.

Nigeria was the only remaining African team left in the competition. The Gambia was eliminated by Uruguay at the doors of the quarter-finals.

In Sunday's other fixture, Uruguay defeated the United States of America. The South Americans opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a counter-attack put Anderson Duarte in front of an empty goal. The Uruguayans doubled their lead in the 56th minute through an own goal by Joshua Wynder.

Italy booked its third consecutive U-20 World Cup semifinal spot on June 3rd.

Israel shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan that same day.

The semi-finals will be played on June 8. The final will take place on June 11.

None of the four teams left in the tournament has ever won it.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..