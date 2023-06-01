South Africa establishes a field hospital to curb Cholera outbreak

In an effort to stop and control the spread of cholera in the Hammanskraal township, near South Africa's capital of Pretoria, Gauteng Health has established a field hospital in Kanana to handle the rising incidence of infections.

The Department of Health has erected temporary tents to treat residents exhibiting symptoms of dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Patients are given oral or intravenous hydration as soon as they arrive, with critical patients being transported to hospitals in Tshwane for additional care and admittance.

The department has said in a recent statement that 229 people are currently hospitalized due to cholera, while at least 23 people have lost their lives