Six women rescued in Nigeria 'baby factory' raid

The Nigerian police have successfully rescued six pregnant women after raiding a suspected "baby factory" in Rivers state, according to local media reports.

The authorities apprehended a 39-year-old woman, who is believed to be the owner of the alleged child trafficking facility.

Following her arrest, the suspect admitted her involvement in the heinous crime and disclosed her long-standing engagement in the trafficking business.

State Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Emeka, stated on Wednesday that the primary suspect and her accomplice are currently in custody.

Moreover, a thorough investigation is underway to identify and apprehend any additional individuals connected to the criminal network.

The existence of "baby factories" is sadly not a new phenomenon in Nigeria, where women are abducted with the intention of impregnating them and selling the newborns.

This distressing practice has plagued the country for some time, with similar cases surfacing in the past.

Notably, in 2019, the Nigerian police liberated 19 pregnant women from properties in Lagos that were described as "baby factories."

Furthermore, in the preceding year, over 160 children were rescued from two unregistered orphanages in the city, shedding light on the widespread nature of this illicit trade.