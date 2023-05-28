Slave Route Challenge returns to Cape Town

Slave Route Challenge event in Cape Town -
Copyright © africanewsLuigiBennett/
By Africanews
South Africa
Suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic, the Slave Route Challenge returned to the streets of South Africa's Cape Town this Sunday.
The event takes a unique approach to keeping historical memories alive by running along the route where slaves were once traded.
Participants pass through heritage sites such as the Whipping Post where slaves were punished, the Hurling Pump where they drew water for their masters, and the castle where they were imprisoned and tortured.
Organisers claim the event provides a powerful experience to participants connecting them to the past and providing a deeper understanding of the present.
01:43
Sierra Leone's symbolic 'Cotton Tree' destroyed in rain storm
01:34
Modern slavery' most common in North Korea and Eritrea: study
Go to video
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins Spain's 2023 Asturias award for sports
01:13
Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala sets 100 metre world lead for the year
01:16
AfCFTA: Effective implementation and reforms to boost growth - IMF report
Go to video
Nigerian politician jailed for 9 years in UK over organ trafficking plot