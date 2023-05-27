Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cyberattack targets government websites in Senegal

Cyberattack targets government websites in Senegal   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Senegal

Senegal's government websites are back online this Saturday after a cyberattack paralyzed the network on Friday.

The attack was claimed by a group with alleged links to hacker group Anonymous.

The attackers expressed their solidarity with Senegalese citizens and their right to freely choose their president.

The attack took place against a background of increased tensions regarding the future of President Macky Sall who is yet to reveal if he is running for a third mandate.

On Friday, opposition figure Ousmane Sonko started his return trip to the capital, Dakar, in a so-called "caravan of freedom".

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..