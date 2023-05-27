Cyberattack targets government websites in Senegal   -  

Senegal
Senegal's government websites are back online this Saturday after a cyberattack paralyzed the network on Friday.
The attack was claimed by a group with alleged links to hacker group Anonymous.
The attackers expressed their solidarity with Senegalese citizens and their right to freely choose their president.
The attack took place against a background of increased tensions regarding the future of President Macky Sall who is yet to reveal if he is running for a third mandate.
On Friday, opposition figure Ousmane Sonko started his return trip to the capital, Dakar, in a so-called "caravan of freedom".
