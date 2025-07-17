Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

How to keep your passwords really safe: advice from an expert

This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Massachussetts.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

cyber security

Thanks to ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, what is considered a strong password today may not be considered a strong password in the future.

Mustafa Abdallah is a professor of computer and information technology at Purdue University.

Abdallah recommends routinely updating passwords to follow the most up-to-date security guidelines. Using longer passwords and two-factor authentication are currently effective methods of increasing cybersecurity.

Different passwords should be used across different devices and accounts. It is also important to make sure older devices and accounts that may be forgotten are updated to prevent hackers from finding them and compromising security.

Abdallah says that using a password-storing service is a generally safe way to keep track of passwords.

However, users should not store their passwords in unsecured locations like notes apps or text files, as these are easy for cyber attackers to get into.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..