Ugandan MPs pass bill increasing paternity leave days

The Ugandan parliament has passed a bill that increases paternity leave from four to seven days to enable male working employees to help their spouses.

“…it is important that more time be accorded to male employees to help their spouses,” Flavia Kabahenda, the chairperson of parliament's gender committee, said after the passage of the bill.

The MPs said they borrowed a leaf from the neighbouring Kenya which accords male working employees two weeks for paternity leave, local media reported.

The parliament, however, rejected a proposal to provide additional leave days from the current 60 days to 90 days for female employees who give birth to more than one child at the same time.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka rejected the proposal describing it as extreme for the employers.