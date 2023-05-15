President Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness world record

Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated 27-year-old gourmet chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, who made history by breaking the world record of longest hours of cooking.
The Akwa Ibom State-born broke the record which was hitherto held by Indian chef Lata Tondon on Monday.
Hilda, who has so far cooked for 91 hours, 06 minutes will cook for 96 hours.
Reacting, Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bashir Ahmed, on Monday lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career.
He commended her for running a restaurant in Lagos that trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.
”The antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice,” he added.
