Cameroonian Embiid fails to perform as 76ers' lose playoff 

Jayson Tatum scored 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in NBA history — and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

The Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last year, will face the Miami Heat in the East finals, which begin on Wednesday in Boston.

Tatum broke the Game 7 record that Golden State's Stephen Curry set with 50 points two weeks ago against Sacramento.

The Celtics star added 13 rebounds while Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series to keep alive their hopes for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship.

A disppointment it was for Joel Embiid. With only 15 points and a sad 5 on 18 shots, the Cameroon born star remain far from the stats that allowed him to win the title of best player of the regular season.

Instead it is the Celtics that remain in contention for an 18th national title, a year after losing the Finals to the Golden State Warriors. And with Jason Tatum at this level, the dream is only possible.