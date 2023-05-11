Volunteer doctors offer free corrective surgery in Cameroon

In Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, many patients suffering from body and facial defects arrive at the military hospital where a campaign offering free corrective surgery is taking place.

Among the patients is Fabrice Etoundi, who is seeking to have a bothersome tumor on his face removed.

"I feel really stigmatized because you can't go unnoticed. Wherever you go, all eyes are on you," Etoundi said.

According to the World Health Organization, 7.9% of mortality in Sub-Saharan Africa is related to congenital deformities. In Cameroon, many patients who need corrective surgery come from poor families who lack the means to pay for their treatment.

Lambert Ngouanfo reports from Yaoundé, Cameroon