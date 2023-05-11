Report accuses Zuma's daughter of promoting Russian military on Twitter

A report by a UK-based organisation has accused the daughter of ex-South African President Jacob Zuma of helping Russia launder information on the war in Ukraine.

The Centre for Information Resilience says pro-Russia tweets by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla were at the forefront of Moscow’s drive to sway public opinion to its side in South Africa and beyond.

Zuma-Sambudla is a prominent figure on South African Twitter with about 237 000 followers. Zuma-Sambdula did not respond to the allegations.

The researchers relied on the personal nature of what has been posted on the account, including photographs, and the discussion in South African media of the tweets as evidence that she owns it, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

South Africa has come under attack from the West over its neutral stance on Ukraine.

The organisation which claims to research human rights abuses and disinformation is funded by among others, the US and UK governments, the leading suppliers of arms to Ukraine.