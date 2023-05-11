Welcome to Africanews

Ghana: Nine pupils confirmed dead as boat ferrying them capsizes

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

Nine pupils have been confirmed dead in Ghana’s Greater Accra region on Wednesday after a boat transporting them to school capsized.

The school children were said to be traveling from Faana to Kelee in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

They were between the ages of 8 and 15, 3news.com reported on Thursday.

Bodies of eight of the kids found earlier were sent to the Korle Teaching Hospital morgue.

The body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday morning after a desperate search by youth in the community.

The Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Christian Afiadenyo, told local media that three pupils survived the disaster.

He said one boy among the pupils was operating the boat before the incident occurred though he is not sure about this information.

Mr Afiadenyo said the boy may have been one of the three survivors.

The town is said to have been thrown into a state of mourning since the incident occurred.

