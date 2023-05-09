Sudan: At least 481 civilians killed since fighting began

At least 481 civilians have been killed since fighting began last month in Sudan and more than 2,560 wounded. The figure given by the Sudanese Doctors Union is part of the wider death toll of at least 700 people killed since April 15.

Observers note that even as more than 100,000 people have fled Sudan so far, it's civilians trapped by the fighting who continue to suffer with many queing for what little bread is available.

Those who've made it out are still in need of care. At the Sudanese border with Chad hundreds of refugees are also queing .

"UNHCR is identifying sites far from here, at least 50 kilometres from here, to relocate people from the border so that the risk of insecurity, at least, is resolved, but also provide assistance to them." says Brice Degla, UNHCR senior emergency coordinator in Chad

The UN say it needs $445 million to fund vital support and that's just to enable those displaced by the fighting to survive through the next few months.

A relief cargo slated for Sudan has been loaded onto an airplane in Dubai. It's a start but the UN says the humanitarian situation in and around Sudan is tragic.

It's feared they'll be no progress with the peace talks while both sides consider themselves "capable of winning the battle".