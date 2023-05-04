Traders faces difficulties as prices rocket in conflict-hit Sudan

Traders in Sudan are facing difficulties as prices rocket due to the gunfire and explosions that gripped Khartoum for 20 days straight today, leaving the city in tatters.

In Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions and exchanges of fire on the streets around dawn.

Sudanese trader Ahmed Hashem says the conflict is creating inflation, alongside cash and fuel shortages in northern city of Wad al-Habashi.

Wad Al Habashi so far has been spared from the spreading clashes thanks to the army's tight security measures.

As the latest ceasefire expired at midnight Wednesday, the regular army said it was ready to abide by a new seven-day truce agreed with South Sudanese mediators.

On the day that fighting broke out, the two generals of the country was to meet with international mediators to discuss the transition to democratic rule. Instead, Khartoum awoke to the sound of gunfire ringing through the streets.

At least 550 people have been killed and 4,926 wounded, according to the latest health ministry figures, which are likely incomplete.