World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

The United Nations' World Food Programme announced that it would promptly end the suspension of its operations in Sudan, which was implemented following the heartbreaking loss of one of its team members.

"WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now," WFP executive director Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter on Monday.

As the crisis in #Sudan pushes millions into hunger, @WFP is immediately lifting the temporary suspension put in place after the tragic deaths of our team members.



WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now. — Cindy McCain (@WFPChief) May 1, 2023

The WFP said on April 16 it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.