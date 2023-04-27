BAL 2023 : Al Ahly dominate Nile Conference Game 1

For its debut in the Basketball Africa League, Al-Ahly has perfectly negotiated the opening game of the Nile Conference. The Egyptian champions dominated Ferroviário da Beira on wednesday (92-74).

In a overheated Dr. Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall, Al-Ahly made the difference in the first half by winning the first two quarters under the impulse of its foreign stars.

The South Sudanese Nuni Omot finished topscorer of the game (21 points) while the American Michael Thompson earned 6 rebounds, with the New Zealander Corey Webster at the helm (7 assists).

On the other side, the Mozambicans tried to react after the break under the impulse of their American Will Perry (18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) even if he was less efficient than last season beyond the three-point line (1/5).

The Malian giant Bourama Sidibe, best rebounder of the game (7) reigned in defense as the very expected Ayade Munguambe (5 rebounds).

With this first win, Al-Ahly confirms its ambition to get one of the 4 tickets for the final stage in Kigali.

To follow this Thursday, the debuts of the two favorites. Finalist of the last edition, Petro of Luanda will challenge City Oilers of Uganda while Cape Town Tigers will face SLAC of Guinea Conakry.