South Africa captain's Rugby World Cup in doubt

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi could miss out on leading his country's Rugby World Cup defense after injuring his knee, according to a report on Monday.

South Africa's Independent Newspapers group reported on its website that Kolisi sustained the injury playing for his Durban-based Sharks against Ireland's Munster on Saturday. The 31-year-old loose forward is still waiting on a prognosis from doctors but risks being out of action for months.

If Kolisi has surgery, the recovery could take up to nine months which would rule him out of the Springboks' title defense in France.

The captain could opt for rehabilitation instead but that would still keep him off the playing field for at least four months, returning to action only a few weeks before the tournament begins.

Kolisi led the South African team to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan to equal New Zealand's record of three titles.

This World Cup, which kicks off on September 8, is expected to be the last for the captain, who will join French club Racing 92 after the rugby showpiece.

The Springboks will open the Rugby World Cup against Scotland on September 10.