Kenyas' Ruto concerned Sudan crisis may deepen, threatening region

Damaged residential and commercial buildings, civilians sheltering in their homes with dwindling food supplies, power outages, and a lack of running water: the power struggle between Sudan's top generals continues to cause devastation.

Kenya's President denounced Wednesday of a systematic pattern of "atrocities".

"Kenya notes that disregard for the resolutions coupled with the evidence of lack of commitment to ending the conflict strongly indicates that attacks on diplomatic installations and personnel as well as targeting of hospitals, hotels and other vital public and social spaces are deliberate, systematic and tantamount to atrocities against humanity."

The army and the Rapid Support Forces said they would "commit to a 24-hour-ceasefire"on Wednesday (Apr. 19).

However, fighting continued in Khartoum. President William Ruto urged to silence the guns in the region and on the continent.

There is real danger that the escalation of hostilities in Sudan could implicate external regional and international actors, and degenerate into a security and humanitarian crisis on a disastrous scale."

"It is time to silence the guns in our region and continent so that we can focus on the urgent work of enabling our people to pursue opportunities and actualise their aspirations in peace and tranquillity. Time is of the essence."

The UN chief is set to meet Thursday (Apr. 20) with the heads of the African Union, the Arab League and regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in efforts for peace.