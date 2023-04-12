Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Parents and school draw awareness to autism in The Congo

A man helps a child with autism to paint in Abidjan on April 2, 2017 during an event organised by the association APTE (Autisme, Piano et Therapie Educative).   -  
Copyright © africanews
SIA KAMBOU/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Republic of the Congo

Lucia is a 7-year-old bubbly girl. She is playing with her mother in their living room in The Congo’s capital, Brazzaville.

 Ngouembe Laskine Chalvee has progressively learnt to help her autistic daughter thrive.

The family discovered Lucia's condition when she was 4.

"At the beginning it was difficult for me because it was a first to me, I was just discovering that autism existed," the mother remembers. 

"I tried to do some research, I spoke first with her father, it was a little difficult with him- he was optimistic saying all is normal and that she is going to talk."

It is when teachers raised the issue of Lucia's cognitive abilities that her parents consulted a neuropsychiatrist.

The mother then designed a special program for Lucia following the doctor's advice. It focuses on activities the child likes which includes visiting the park.

"I am very patient with her even when I take her to the park - I always prepare what she'll feed animals with, it can be biscuits and mangoes. She really loves animals. When we arrive there, she feeds the monkeys and we can hear her speak, she says 'baby monkey you can have this, this is for my little baby monkey, don't be bad' and in theses instances she talks."

Welcoming an autistic child

Parents of autistics children and an inclusive school are committed to raising awareness in the Congo. La Case Dominique welcomes children with autism and Down Syndrome. The school was set up in 1999 by the Religious Sisters of Saint Martin.

"The objective is basically to teach the Congolese," the coordinator of La Case Dominique school starts.  The aims is to "tell them that an autistic child is a child like any other one, a child who must be welcomed, who has rights and whom we must try to understand in order to better accompany him," Sister Ida Louvouandou concludes.

Autism is a human development disorder characterized by social learning and communication difficulties, with stereotyped behaviours, highly repetitive gestures, and lack of coordination of movement.

To this day  autism is considered by many Congolese as a mystical disease with witchcraft origins. Prejudice attitudes push some parents to hide their autistic children. 

There are no official statistics on the number of autistic children in the country.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..