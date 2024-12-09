Mystery disease spreads in DRC, mainly affecting children and the malnourished

A mystery disease is spreading in the Panzi health zone of Kwango Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, primarily affecting children under five and severely malnourished individuals. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 406 cases between October 24 and December 5, with 31 deaths. Symptoms include fever, headache, cough, runny nose, and body aches.

The outbreak is occurring in a rural and remote area, with access further complicated by heavy rains and limited healthcare diagnostics. These challenges have delayed identifying the cause of the disease. WHO teams have been deployed to investigate, collect samples for laboratory testing, and provide treatment to affected patients.

Malaria, a common disease in the region, may be contributing to the outbreak, alongside other possible factors such as acute pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19, measles, and severe malnutrition. Experts have not ruled out the possibility that multiple diseases are responsible for the reported cases and deaths. Efforts are ongoing to contain the outbreak and identify its cause.