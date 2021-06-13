World celebrates 7th International Albinism Awareness Day

This June 13th marks the 7th International Albinism Awareness Day.

An International event aiming at ending violence and discrimination against people with albinism.

This year's theme, "Strength Beyond All Odds", highlights achievements of people living with albinism around the world.

According to the UN, 1 person in 20 000 lives with the condition, most of them in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

But over the past decade, hundreds of cases of attacks and killings were documented in at least 28 countries south of the Sahara.

In countries like Zimbabwe, Tanzania or Mozambique, where the biggest albino people community can be found, they still face daily discrimination.

Fuelled by beliefs in witchcraft and superstitions, exclusions and harmful practices continue to this day.