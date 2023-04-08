Algeria: Mega Iftar shares 2500 meals to encourage solidarity in Ramadan

At least 2,500 meals were distributed to thousands in downtown Algiers attending the “Mega Iftar” organized by the local government, as part of an initiative to encourage sharing and solidarity during Ramadan.

The Iftar, is the breaking of the fast after sunset, during the holy month.

“The idea is that these families can gather around the table and participate in Ramadan, as part of solidarity and rapprochement,” said Maahdia Benghali, president of the local assembly of downtown Algiers area, that participated in the organization of the event.

The return of the event, which has not taken place for several years due to the pandemic, was welcomed by the residents of the capital of the North African country gathering at Audin Square.

"We see that people are really happy and it is not just for the meal but for meeting with others,” said Hanane Kacem, a civil society activist attending the Mega Iftar.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on 23 March, the faithful attend a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting intended to bring them closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.