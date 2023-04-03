Welcome to Africanews

Malawi on the look out for a new manager

Former Malawi head coach Mario Marinica  
By Africanews

Malawi

Malawi is looking for a new head coach after the Football Association announced it was not renewing the contract with Mario Marinica.

Behind the decision is last week's defeat 4-0 to Egypt which leaves the Flames with little chance of reaching next year's Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Malawi finished third in Group D with three points, behind Guinea and Egypt both with 9 points.

The Romanian coach started as technical director in 2021 and led Malawi to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time at last year's tournament in Cameroon, where they were beaten 2-1 by Morocco.

