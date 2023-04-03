Absence of Tunisian President Saied questioned by the opposition

The main opposition coalition in Tunisia called on the government on Monday to reveal the reasons for President Kais Saied's "absence" from the political scene in recent days.

The National Salvation Front (FSN) added that it had been informed of "health problems".

Since March 22nd that the president has not carried out any public activities.

"The National Salvation Front was informed from day one (22 March, Ed.) that President Saied was suffering from health problems but we did not react, believing that anyone could have a temporary health problem. Our relationship with him (Kais Saied, Ed.) is not personal but political", saidAhmed Nejib Chebbi, head of the National Salvation Front opposition coalition.

In the event of a temporary power vacuum, it is up to the head of government Najla Bouden to run the country's affairs as stipulated in the Constitution, said the head of the FSN, who alerted for the possibility of a legislative vacuum.

"We believe that this matter concerns all Tunisians and that, in the event of a permanent vacancy, serious and open consultations must be launched so that the Tunisian people and the civil and political forces can agree on a mechanism for transferring power", concluded Chebbi.

Sixty-five year old Kais Saied was democratically elected president in 2019, and has concentrated all power since July 25, 2021, when he dismissed his prime minister and froze parliament.

Despite the inauguration of a new parliament in March - largely stripped of its previous prerogatives - the president continues to rule the country by decree.