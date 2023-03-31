AU's silence the guns initiative under threat

The goal of silencing the guns in Africa this decade is being challenged by climate change, terrorism, coups and the continent’s history.

This is the message the head of the African Union initiative brought to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

“The topic of this important debate is timely. It is coming at a moment when Africa is faced with multiple challenges that put at risk the attainment of the noble objectives of silencing the guns even by the new timeline of 2030.

The causes of these challenges are historical, institutional, constitutional, economic, social and cultural. They relate also to the impact of climate change", said Mohamed Ibn Chambas, African Union High Representative for the Silencing the Guns Initiative.

On Tuesday, the president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, who chaired the meeting, told Council members that the global terrorism threat remains critical.

“We, the Africans, want peace on our Continent. We are aware that to have a continent in peace, it is necessary that African leaders believe that a continent with silenced guns is possible. The leaders of our Nations have an added responsibility because they have the obligation to mobilize all sensitivities and secure the requisite means and resources at their disposal to fast track the silencing the guns once and for all", said Mozambican President, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

In May 2013, African Union leaders adopted the "Silencing the Guns" initiative for an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.

In December 2020, the African Union extended the date to silence the guns in all Continent to 2030.