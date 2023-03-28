Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Calls for calm and dialogue in Kenya following Monday's protests

AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat   -  
Copyright © africanews
John Thys/AP

By Africanews

Kenya

Calls for calm and dialogue in Kenya have multiplied on Tuesday, including from the African Union (AU), in the wake of fresh protests marred by violence and looting.

On Monday, police fired tear gas to disperse opposition demonstrators in Nairobi and in the western town of Kisumu where one person was killed.

In Nairobi, in addition to tear gas, police also used a water cannon against opposition leader Raila Odinga's convoy as it drove through a busy area of the city, leading to crowd movements.

The protests began on March 20th after a call by opposition leader Raila Odinga for by-weekly protests. 

Odinga accuses President William Ruto of being unable to control the soaring cost of living.

On Tuesday, the AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his "deep concern about the violence during the demonstrations in Kenya".

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..