Ghana hires Chris Hughton as head coach

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton is the new head coach of Ghana.

Hughton, who also managed Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Nottingham Forest after a successful playing career, had been a technical advisor to the Black Stars for the last 12 months.

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo stepped down after the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished last in its group.

The length of the 64-year-old Hughton’s contract has not been released.

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties," a statement on the Ghana Football Association’s website said Sunday.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.”