Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Strike freezes majority of transport services across Tunisia's capital

Strike freezes majority of transport services across Tunisia's capital
On this January, 2019 photo, a passenger waits at a closed Tunis subway station as workers around Tunisia walked on strike across the country.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hassene Dridi/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Tunisia

**On Monday (Jan. 2), staff from state-owned public transport firm Transtu walked out and hundreds demonstrated outside the prime minister's office, responding to a call by the transport section of the powerful UGTT trade union federation.
**

The strike froze "the majority" of transport services across the capital of almost three million people, Transtu said.

The strike is the latest in a string of similar actions as Tunisia grapples with a grinding economic crisis, with frequent shortages of basic goods from petrol to cooking oil.

The North African nation is struggling with debts of more than 100 percent of gross domestic product and is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a nearly two billion-dollar bailout.

Transtu, which runs around 250 bus routes and 15 tram lines, was also shut down by a strike during school holidays in November, a peak time for families using public transport.

The IMF has called for the implementation of a string of controversial measures, including gradually removing subsidies on basic goods and the restructuring of public firms, which include Transtu as well as monopolies in water, energy and cereals.

The birthplace of the Arab Spring has also been mired in political divisions since President Kais Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July 2021.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..