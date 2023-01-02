Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Former Santos player Serginho Chulapa kisses Brazilian football legend Pele during ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Brazil

Mourners on Monday queued to see Pele's coffin in the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, the home of the Brazilian football legend's long-time club, Santos.

The three-time World Cup champion's coffin left Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo early on Monday and was taken to the stadium, where he played some of the best matches of his career for the Santos soccer club.

The club said in a statement that the public would be able to pay their last respects at the stadium in the coastal city outside Sao Paulo.

Visiting hours were expected to start at 10 am local time and it's expected to close same time on Tuesday when a private burial ceremony would be held.

Pele died on Thursday, December 29 at age 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Pele had a colon tumour removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether it had spread to other organs.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..