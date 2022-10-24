Mozambique: Roadside learning centres on the rise

In Mozambique, learning is taking place in the streets, on major roads, avenues and at various traffic light stops.

Many young people in Maputo earn their living cleaning car windows and now have the green light to learn at the traffic lights, with appointments scheduled in teacher Catarina's classes.

Catarina Sive, a 25-year-old maths teacher, decided to help others and train people, by investing in the project.

"The pupils are joining in, they are accepting. In their interviews they always ask for help to go back to school, because we don't learn like in school, there's nothing systematized, and they won't go from one class to another. It's simply a stimulus for them to enjoy their studies and to want to go back to school," said Catarina.

Immune to the hustle and bustle around them, the pupils occupy plastic chairs lined up in a corner of the pavement. The goal is to guarantee access to basic Portuguese and mathematics content and then guide them to a formal educational institution.

"I, for example, did not study... and the teacher also had the courage to come and talk to us. I don't ask for much, just to learn how to write... because now it's very difficult and if we find someone who wants to help us, we have to see that they have love (to give)," one student said.

This project is embodied with love, with the help of partners and sponsors, and people of goodwill who are available to help the students write a different future.