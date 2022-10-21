Sudanese rally ahead of military coup's one year anniversary

Sudanese protesters rally in the streets of the capital Khartoum ahead of the one year anniversary of a military coup that derailed Sudan's transition, as the country remains mired in deepening political and economic turmoil.

On Friday, pro-democracy Sudanese group commemorated the 58th anniversary of the first "revolution" that toppled military power in Sudan, a country whose history is marked by coups d'état and almost continuous rule by generals.

Several thousand Sudanese marched Friday, chanting "no to military rule", nearly a year after General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane's coup put an end to the democratic transition

In 2019, after months of mobilisation in the streets, the crowd forced the army to put an end to thirty years of Omar al-Bashir's military-Islamist dictatorship and to share power with civilians.

On 25 October 2021, however, General Burhane broke this alliance.

Since then, every week, despite a repression that has left 117 dead according to pro-democracy doctors, the Sudanese against the military power hold protests.