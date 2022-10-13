Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Vaccine trials on Sudan Ebola strain to start in weeks - WHO chief

Vaccine trials on Sudan Ebola strain to start in weeks - WHO chief
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Uganda

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday a clinical trial of vaccines to combat the Sudan strain of Ebola could start within weeks as an outbreak of the disease in Uganda reached the capital.

The East African country declared an outbreak of Ebola on Sept. 20 and said infections were being caused by the Sudan strain.

As of October 12, Uganda's health ministry had confirmed a total of 54 Ebola cases and 19 deaths.

There have been worries the spread of infection in Uganda could be difficult to control because currently there is no vaccine for the Sudan strain.

In a virtual address to a meeting of Africa regional health officials in Kampala, Tedros said several vaccines were currently being developed that could deal with the Sudan strain.

Two of those vaccines "could be put in a clinical trial in Uganda in the coming weeks pending regulatory and other approvals from the Ugandan government," he said.

"Our primary focus now is to rapidly control and contain this outbreak to protect neighbouring districts as well as neighbouring countries."

Although it has no vaccine, WHO has previously said the Sudan strain is less transmissible and has shown a lower fatality rate in previous outbreaks than Ebola Zaire.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..