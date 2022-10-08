Ghana: Chinese bussineswoman prosecuted for allegedly engaging in illegal mining

In Ghana, there is a trial which is monitored, scrutinised by the public opinion. It involves money, illegal gold-mining and spectacular escape.

Over social media galamsey is a highly used hashtag [Editor's note: Galamsey is apparently derived from "gather and sell", refers to the traditional method of mining for gold made by the first foreign big-scale miners].

Since the trial of a Chinese national known as En "Aisha" Huang opened in September, many tweet about her legal setbacks and await a verdict.

She has been tagged Galamsey Queen for her notoriety in illegal mining in the country.

The accused has allegedly illegally mined gold and timber in the Ashanti region. Charges against her include involvement in mining operations, but also mineral operations and mining.

It is not the first time the businesswoman is being prosecuted in the west African nation. Five years ago, she was prosecuted for the same offence of illegal exploitation of minerals and resources.

However, she mysteriously exited the country following the initial prosecutions that were initiated in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, the Ghanaian authorities said Aisha Huang had been repatriated, expelled even. The judiciary however cited an escape.

In the end, Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo acknowledged the extradition to Beijing, justifying the decision by the "excellent diplomatic relations between Ghana and China".

En "Aisha" Huang is facing justice with three other accused. All 4 Chinese nationals have pleaded "not guilty to the sale of mining equipment without license".

According to local media, they were arrested upon intelligence by the National Security.

News outel Ghanaian Times reported that the Accra Circuit Court turned down Huang's second request for bail on late September.